Secret balloting for new Punjab Assembly Speaker underway amid tough contest between PTI and PMLN

LAHORE – The much-sought election for Punjab Assembly speaker is underway through a secret ballot as Imran Khan-led PTI and coalition-backed PML-N have pitched their candidates for the coveted post.

For the post of speaker, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League PML-Q have jointly named Sibtain Khan whereas PMLN’s Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar is the candidate of the opposition.

The ruling coalition has a strength of 186 lawmakers whereas PML-N, PPP, and a few independents constitute a strength of 178, per reports.

Earlier this week, the House adopted a resolution for voting of no-confidence against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari at 4 pm on Friday.

The Speaker’s seat fell vacant after Parvez Elahi was named the new Chief Minister’s office and the new ruling planned to oust Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari for supporting Hamza Shahbaz.

The polling comes days after the fiasco over the Punjab Chief Minister seat, as the country’s apex court revoked Dost Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab chief minister’s election and ruled that PTI’s candidate Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

Punjab Assembly passes no-confidence motion ... 06:27 PM | 28 Jul, 2022 LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker Dost Muhammad ...

The Supreme Court then declared the PML-Q leader as the duly elected chief minister of the most populated province as it ruled that he had obtained 186 votes compared to Hamza Shehbaz who got 179 votes.