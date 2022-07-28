Sports Promotion Society signs MoUs with international universities
LAHORE – Sports Promotion Society International (SPSI), Founder and President, Faisal Fayyaz, has signed MoUs with six international Indonesian universities.
According to Faisal, there are other affiliations and collaborations in the process for the promotion and development of physical education and sports sciences especially for youth of Pakistan. The SPSI will also collaborate with sports bodies of Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Iraq, Egypt, Romania, Ukraine, Oman, Germany, etc.
The names of the international universities are State Islamic Institute of Madura, Indonesia, Universitas Islam Madura, Indonesia, Siliwangi University, Indonesia, Universitas Ai Asyariah Mandar, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Universitas Kristen Toraja, Indonesia and Universitas Muhammadiyah Sidenreng Rappang, Indonesia.
Recently, Faisal has received National Youth Empowerment Award 2022 on the basis of Physical Education, Science, Technology, Gymnastics and Sports Sciences by Rising Pakistan, Educasa International and Minhaj Youth League. His services to the youth at the grassroots level were highly appreciated. Faisal is an international sportsman, gymnast, coach and sports administrator as well as researcher in Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Educational Technologies and Computer Sciences and ambassador of several international bodies.
He is also an editorial member of the Asia Pacific Journal of Advanced Education and Technology. He successfully presented his research on May 10 at the Regeneron ISEF in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, representing Pakistan at the C101 Auditorium, World Congress Center where he was appreciated by the international audience, directors, teachers, school and college.
Meanwhile, he also visited the World Olympic Park, World Aquarium Center and Atlanta Sports &Gymnastics Academy. He has twice received special awards from the President of Pakistan, especially in the field of gymnastics and computer science. He has received Roll of Honor and special award Henry Lal Gold Medal from Chief Executive and President of Pakistan General Parvaiz Musharaf.
Faisal also received five roll of honor that he earned while staying in his educational institutes like Govt College Lahore, FC College Lahore, Punjab University and Govt College of Physical Education Lahore. He is also the grand prize winner in Microsoft Pakistan Developer Conference 2005 and received this prize from Acting President and Chairman Senate Mian Somro in PC Karachi. Late Arfa Karim was also accompanying him at that moment.
