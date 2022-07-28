Zaheer's mother asks Dua's parents to forgive her, voices concern about her sons' safety

LAHORE – Zaheer Ahmed's mother has apologised to Dua Zahra's parents and said she understands how much distressed her parents were after she left her home.

Addressing a press conference along with her family members, Zaheer's mother Noor Bibi said both her sons were in danger therefore they should be moved to Lahore as soon as possible.

She asked the authorities to produce Zaheer in a Lahore court and said the same court should decide the case.

"My sons should be brought back and the verdict should be given here. Why was the case reopened after the Sindh High Court gave its verdict?" she asked.

"I know how much stress Dua's parents went through when their daughter left. They are like my sister and brother and I request them to forgive me," she said.

Noor said Zaheer wished to marry Dua, but she stopped him and told him to focus on his studies.

"They both are responsible for this marriage," she said, adding "when Dua came back from Karachi, Zaheer wanted to send her back but she refused".

"Both kids love each other and I think we shouldn't ruin their relationship. I will ask Dua's parents to forgive her as well," she said.

Dua was repatriated to Karachi earlier this week and was produced before a judicial magistrate in the city court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the court stated that the order to present Dua was meant to ensure that the environment was right and that she should not be presented until the other court orders.

The judicial magistrate had directed the public prosecutor to present the teenager only when the court orders.