Immigration

Bulgaria gets support of major European power for Schengen bid

Web Desk 12:33 AM | 29 Jul, 2023
MILAN - Major European player, Italy has supported the ambitions of Bulgaria to join the Schengen zone.

Italy’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani spoke in favor of Bulgaria's accession to the visa-free travel zone in order to “make the external borders of the EU more secure”.

“We believe that, with your efforts, it will be possible to work on it. Bulgaria would be the external border of the EU, and it would be possible better to identify traffickers in people, arms, and drugs. Only if we unite will it be possible to win the battle to protect human rights,” Tajani told a media outlet.

The deputy prime minister highlighted that the country had always been favoring the entry of Bulgaria to the zone.

“We have always been favorable; it is fair that there is this compromise on important issues about our security and the migration issue. I hope that Bulgaria’s participation will be even stronger and more active by entering into this fundamental agreement,” the deputy prime minister stressed.

The comments were welcomed by Foreign Minister of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel who considered it a significant contribution to the countries’ security on NATO’s eastern side. 

Bulgaria has been trying to get into the Schengen zone but its accession was blocked by Austria in December last year on the pretext of “illegal migration concerns”.

Besides, the Federal Chancellery in Vienna recently stressed that Austria continues to maintain its veto against Bulgaria and Romania’s membership in the visa-free travel zone, SchengenVisaInfo reports.

The European Parliament had called on the Council to approve the accession of Bulgaria as well as Romania to the Schengen Zone. A couple of weeks earlier, the EU’s Parliament published a new resolution that stressed that both countries had met all the necessary requirements to become the newest members of the Schengen Area; the resolution was supported by a total of 526 MEPs, while 57 were against it.

Bulgaria, situated in Southeast Europe, is a country rich in history and culture. It boasts stunning landscapes, from the Black Sea coast to the Balkan Mountains. With a diverse heritage, including Thracian, Roman, and Byzantine influences, Bulgaria offers visitors ancient ruins, traditional folk music, and warm hospitality. Sofia, its capital, showcases a blend of modernity and historic charm, making Bulgaria an enchanting destination.

On the other hand, Nestled in Eastern Europe, Romania captivates with its diverse landscapes and captivating folklore. It is known for the enchanting castles of Transylvania, such as Bran Castle, often associated with the legend of Dracula. Bucharest, the vibrant capital, harmonizes historical architecture with contemporary flair. Romania's scenic Carpathian Mountains and the enchanting region of Maramures add to its allure.

