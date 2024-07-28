Search

Sports

Pakistani swimmers put up a poor show at Paris Olympics 2024

Web Desk
11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024
Source: File photos

Pakistani swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi faced a disappointing end at the 2024 Paris Olympics, failing to advance to the next round in their respective categories.

In the men's 200-meter freestyle, Durrani finished last in his heat, clocking a time of 1 minute and 58.67 seconds. He fell short of his personal best of 1 minute and 55 seconds in the 200-meter freestyle. Durrani placed 25th out of 25 swimmers, trailing 11 seconds behind the last swimmer to qualify for the semifinals.

Similarly, Jehanara Nabi's journey in the women's 200-meter freestyle competition ended as she finished 26th out of 30 swimmers. She could not break into the top 16 and finished third among the seven competitors in her heat.

On Saturday, shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat also had a poor start at the Paris Olympics. Joseph, participating in the 10-meter air pistol competition, failed to qualify for the final round, finishing 22nd out of 33 shooters with a score of 571 points out of 600.

Kishmala, competing in the same event, also did not advance to the final round, scoring 567 points across six series. Both Kishmala and Gulfam Joseph will now compete in the mixed-team event on July 29. Kishmala's main hopes at the Olympics lie in the women's 25m pistol event.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has fielded seven athletes for the global event, accompanied by 11 officials.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmers put up a poor show at Paris Olympics 2024

08:11 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Sri Lanka beat India by 8 wickets to lift Women's Asia Cup trophy

09:32 AM | 28 Jul, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan's first heartbreak comes as shooters ...

11:57 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Which country has won the 1st gold medal of Paris Olympics 2024?

06:40 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Hassan Ali unlikely to play against Bangladesh due to persistent ...

11:19 AM | 27 Jul, 2024

Zone-IV Whites thrash Zone-V Whites in PCB Challenge Cup Intra ...

Sports

07:40 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Oman’s Bilal Khan breaks Shaheen Afridi’s record for fastest 100 ...

11:00 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Has Haris Rauf blessed with baby boy?

11:29 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 open amid much fanfare

10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2024

From Arshad Nadeem to Jehanara Nabi: Pakistani athletes set to shine ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 28 Jul, 2024

Pakistani swimmers put up a poor show at Paris Olympics 2024

Gold & Silver

06:10 PM | 27 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 28 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.53
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: