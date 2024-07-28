Pakistani swimmers put up a poor show at Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistani swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi faced a disappointing end at the 2024 Paris Olympics, failing to advance to the next round in their respective categories.
In the men's 200-meter freestyle, Durrani finished last in his heat, clocking a time of 1 minute and 58.67 seconds. He fell short of his personal best of 1 minute and 55 seconds in the 200-meter freestyle. Durrani placed 25th out of 25 swimmers, trailing 11 seconds behind the last swimmer to qualify for the semifinals.
Similarly, Jehanara Nabi's journey in the women's 200-meter freestyle competition ended as she finished 26th out of 30 swimmers. She could not break into the top 16 and finished third among the seven competitors in her heat.
On Saturday, shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat also had a poor start at the Paris Olympics. Joseph, participating in the 10-meter air pistol competition, failed to qualify for the final round, finishing 22nd out of 33 shooters with a score of 571 points out of 600.
Kishmala, competing in the same event, also did not advance to the final round, scoring 567 points across six series. Both Kishmala and Gulfam Joseph will now compete in the mixed-team event on July 29. Kishmala's main hopes at the Olympics lie in the women's 25m pistol event.
It is noteworthy that Pakistan has fielded seven athletes for the global event, accompanied by 11 officials.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
