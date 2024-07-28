Pakistani swimmers put up a poor show at Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistani swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi faced a disappointing end at the 2024 Paris Olympics, failing to advance to the next round in their respective categories.

In the men's 200-meter freestyle, Durrani finished last in his heat, clocking a time of 1 minute and 58.67 seconds. He fell short of his personal best of 1 minute and 55 seconds in the 200-meter freestyle. Durrani placed 25th out of 25 swimmers, trailing 11 seconds behind the last swimmer to qualify for the semifinals.

Similarly, Jehanara Nabi's journey in the women's 200-meter freestyle competition ended as she finished 26th out of 30 swimmers. She could not break into the top 16 and finished third among the seven competitors in her heat.

On Saturday, shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat also had a poor start at the Paris Olympics. Joseph, participating in the 10-meter air pistol competition, failed to qualify for the final round, finishing 22nd out of 33 shooters with a score of 571 points out of 600.

Kishmala, competing in the same event, also did not advance to the final round, scoring 567 points across six series. Both Kishmala and Gulfam Joseph will now compete in the mixed-team event on July 29. Kishmala's main hopes at the Olympics lie in the women's 25m pistol event.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan has fielded seven athletes for the global event, accompanied by 11 officials.