These restaurants in Dubai would serve you food cherish: Check this out for making your evenings delicious 

DUBAI - It would not be exaggerating to brand Dubai as the moon of the Middle East as it welcomes tourists from all over the world with open arms.

The city's sky-high buildings, amazing sights and restaurants portraying different cultures attract tourists who are spell-bound by the splendor and beauty of the metropolitan.

Despite its attractions, those who visit the city are still unable to find the answer to the question: What and where to eat in Dubai?

To solve this challenge, we are ready to let you know about the top spots in the city which will not only satisfy your taste buds but would also make your days much more enjoyable.

Couqley French Bistro

Couqley French Bistro is a popular French restaurant located in the Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT).

This restaurant offers delicious and exquisite French cuisine in a family-style setting. Here, you can dine in the ambiance featuring deep red colors, brick walls, and vine leaves, whih creates the perfect blend for the finest French dining experience.

Features: Couqley French Bistro is renowned not only for its food but also for its bar. Here, you will find a variety of French dishes, including steak frites, moules frites, and beef bourguignon. The restaurant has a very cozy and friendly atmosphere, featuring French-style decor and a beautiful interior, making it perfect for lunch or a late-night meal.

Menu: The restaurant offers multiple cuisines which include the following:

Starters: Various types of salads, soups, and appetizers.

Main Course: Beef, chicken, fish, and vegetable dishes.

Desserts: French pastries, tarts, and ice cream.

Bombay Bungalow

Located in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Bombay Bungalow is a famous Indian restaurant known for its unique style and delicious food while offering beautiful views of the Arabian Sea.

Features: At Bombay Bungalow, a perfect blend of modern and traditional Indian cuisine is presented to the foodies. Here, you will find a variety of Indian dishes including biryani, tandoori chicken, butter chicken, and various vegetable dishes.

Special Dishes

Bombay Bungalow also offers some special dishes that can enhance your dining experience.

Paneer Tikka Masala: Chunks of paneer(cheese) marinated in spices and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

Malabar Paratha: A special paratha from South India served with various vegetable and meat dishes.

Hara Bhara Kebab: Kebabs of meat or vegetables marinated in green spices.

Ambiance: The restaurant's ambiance is very beautiful and comfortable, featuring modern and traditional Indian decor with woodwork, colorful furniture, and traditional wall art to give the visitors a touch of Asian culture.

Pickl

Picklis is a famous fast-food restaurant known for its unique burgers and fried chicken. This restaurant is a well-known name due to its special recipes and use of fresh ingredients, which make it stand out from other fast-food restaurants.

Pickl has various outlets in different locations across Dubai, including Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Motor City, Al Safa, and The Greens.

Features: Fresh ingredients and unique recipes make their burgers and fried chicken distinct. What sets its burgers apart from its competitors is the fresh meat and zero artificial ingredients.

Burgers

Cheese burger:Classic cheese burger that is made with fresh meat, cheese, and special sauce.

Chicken sandwich:Fried chicken sandwich that is prepared with crispy chicken and various sauces.

Beef burger: Various beef burgers that are served in different styles to satisfy the hunger.

Fried Chicken

Fried chicken strips: Crispy and crunchy chicken strips that are served with multiple sauces.

In the restaurant, you will also find many other delicious burgers and drinks besides these delicacies.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Zabeel House is basically a well-known hotel that features various types of restaurants and dining places. This hotel offers guests excellent food in a trendy and comfortable environment.

LahLah: It is a Pan-Asian restaurant that offers various Asian dishes.

Features: Here, you will find fresh sushi, dim sum, and a variety of noodles and rice dishes. The restaurant's ambiance is contemporary and pleasant, making the dining experience even more enjoyable.

Social Company: This is the hotel's primary restaurant, which offers delicious meals in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

Here, you will find a variety of international dishes. The visitors are served with breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The restaurant uses fresh ingredients and offers a range of different dishes so no one goes out it hungry.