Punjab announces month-long summer vacation for schools
LAHORE - Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday month-long summer vacations for schools.
The minister in a tweet said, "Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021. In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government".
Earlier today, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announced the summer vacation for all the educational institutions in the federal capital, starting from July 18.
The FDE in a notification said that the educational institutions will reopen from August 1. The period of the vacation has been shortened this year to cover up the academic losses occurred due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
