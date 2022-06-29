Eidul Adha: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Zil Hajj moon sighting
KARACHI – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Sindh capital today (Wednesday) to decide about the crescent of Zil Hajj 1443 Hijri.
Chairman of the Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting in Karachi. Officials of ministry of religious affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology will also attend the meeting.
Zonal Committees will also meet at their respective headquarters in Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.
Meanwhile, astronomers have predicted that Eid-ul-Adha -- also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ -- will be on July 10 as there are lesser chances of Zil Hajj crescent sighting on June 29.
Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The month of ZillHajj will start on June 30 and Eidul Adha will be celebrated across the kingdom on July 9, 2022. The Hajj ritual – known as the Day of Arafat – will fall on July 8.
