Gen Bajwa says Kartarpur Corridor a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom

RAWALPINDI – A delegation of British Sikh soldiers visited the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi on Tuesday and met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Pakistan Army's media affairs wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 12-member delegation was led by Major General Celia J Harvey, deputy commander of UK's Field Army.

“Pakistan respects all religions and also recognises the need for promotion of religious tourism in the country,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

The Kartarpur Corridor, he said, was a practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to religious freedom and harmony. The delegation also visited Lahore where the dignitaries witnessed a flag-lowering ceremony at the Wagha border.

According to the ISPR, the British Sikh soldiers visited Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal's mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque.

During their stay, the delegation visited several religious sites in the country, including Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Haveli Naunihal Singh, Gurdwara Janamasthan Guru Ram Das, Samadi Ranjeet Singh, Gudwara Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, Nankana Sahib and Dera Panja Sahib.

They also visited Orakzai District and witnessed Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort and Saragarhi Monument.

The ISPR said, “This was the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 as part of the British expedition and has much historical significance for Sikhs.”

The delegation laid a wreath at Saragarhi Monument and lauded Pakistani armed forces' efforts for peace and normalcy in the tribal districts.