PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan exchange Eidul Adha greetings

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday spoke to President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and felicitated the government and the people of Turkiye on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha.

Reciprocating the prime minister’s sentiments, President Erdogan extended warm Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

They agreed that the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad, would provide a leadership driven and forward oriented impetus to further strengthen the close fraternal relations between the two countries, especially in the economic domain.

“Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is underpinned by abiding bonds of religion, culture and history. Regular leadership level contact remains a defining feature of this strategic partnership,” it was further added.