Hania Aamir’s video of getting massage goes viral
12:19 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir has left her fans mesmerised with a new funny video she uploaded on her social media account.
The Mujhay Jeenay Do actress took to Instagram and posted her video, in which she can be seen having fun with her friend who is giving her massage with a machine. She uploaded the video with a caption, “riyazat.”
Recently, another video of Hania Aamir went viral in which she can be seen dancing with her friend in United States.
