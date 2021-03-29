Shab-e-Barat : Muslims to observe the night of fortune, forgiveness tonight

LAHORE – Shab-e-Barat, the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, considered as the night of fortune, repentance and divine blessings for the Muslims will be observed tonight with the assurance to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs.

Shab-e-Barat takes place from dusk today until Tuesday dawn. The night of forgiveness is observed 15 days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims believe that Allah SWT writes their destinies for the coming year, after taking into account their past events and that is why the Muslims spent this night praying and asking for mercy for all their wrongdoing.

The mosque administrations across Pakistan have already started preparations to celebrate the occasion and to facilitate worshippers by strictly following Standard Operating Procedures guidelines as the third wave of novel Covid-19 intensifies across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Religious scholars would highlight the true teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Mahafil-e-Na'at have also been arranged by different mosques by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 to mark the holy night and win divine blessings.

People light candles and scent sticks on the graves of their loved ones and seek Allah’s blessings. Many faithful have planned to throng the mosques to offer special prayers (Nawafil and Shabina) during the whole night.

Some people also fast on the day after the Shab-e-Barat night prayers, while others hand out food to needy ones.

The believers will make special prayers for the unity, prosperity, and security of the country and the entire Muslim Ummah.