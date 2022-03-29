PAKvAUS – Pakistan to take on Australia in first ODI today

LAHORE – Pakistan will take on Australia in first game of the three-match ODI series at Gaddafi Stadium in Punjab’s capital today (Tuesday).

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Australia are presently seventh and Pakistan ninth in the 13-team event, but a lot of 50-over cricket still needs to be played in this league.

Shadab Khan is likely to miss the first ODI due to his injury, reports said.

Meanwhile, Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis have been ruled out of the first ODI.

A statement by Cricket Australia said that March is suffering from a hip flexor injury, adding that the player injured his left hip during practice session.

A day earlier, Josh Inglis tested positive for COVID-19 and he will remain in isolation for five days before joining the team in the third ODI on April 2.

Expected Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir,

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis.