Search

Lifestyle

21-year-old Jodhpur boy arrested for hurling death threats at Salman Khan

Noor Fatima 12:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023
21-year-old Jodhpur boy arrested for hurling death threats at Salman Khan
Source: Salman Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received death threats from a 21-year-old boy named Dhakad Ram Bishnoi.

Following the threats, the Wanted actor's friend filed a police complaint at Bandra Police Station. Later, a Mumbai court sent Bishnoi into police custody till April 3. The perpetrator was arrested by Bandra Police and Rajasthan Police in Jodhpur on March 26.

The email read that Khan ''will end up like Sidhu Moose Wala''. The email said that gangster Goldie Brar now wants to talk to Khan face-to-face and take a decision, failing which Salman Khan will be killed.

This isn't the first time that Khan has been threatened. Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg have been threatening to murder Khan for the past two years. The fatal warnings have intensified ever since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wale was brutally murdered last year.

Bishnoi is currently in jail and during the investigation he revealed the plan to kill the Judwaa star. Bishnoi claimed that the actor was rather lucky to be released in the blackbuck case but he will not be spared this time.  

The accused is a resident of Siyagon ki Dhani in Rohicha Kalan village in Luni police precincts in Jodhpur. He was on bail in a case under the Arms Act, according to police officials.

Khan, who will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is receiving Z-plus security while police have reportedly advised him to stay low-key for a few days. 

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/salman-khan-refuses-to-spy-on-pakistan

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hira Khan, Arslan Khan’s new dance video goes viral

12:50 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

'Azaan is a wonderful boy': Adnan Sami Khan shares how he feels about his son

10:18 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze Khan

10:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Muneeb Butt ends feud with Feroze Khan after dropping charges in data leak case

03:13 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Feroze Khan apologises to fellow colleagues for sharing their private information to social media

12:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

Behroze Sabzwari and late Qavi Khan among others honoured with civil awards

01:18 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DP Exclusive — Rabi Pirzada finds a buyer for Maryam Nawaz ...

12:59 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th March 2023

09:05 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.1 287.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.18 761.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.7
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.30 41.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178 180
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 735.91 743
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: