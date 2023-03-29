21-year-old Jodhpur boy arrested for hurling death threats at Salman Khan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has received death threats from a 21-year-old boy named Dhakad Ram Bishnoi.

Following the threats, the Wanted actor's friend filed a police complaint at Bandra Police Station. Later, a Mumbai court sent Bishnoi into police custody till April 3. The perpetrator was arrested by Bandra Police and Rajasthan Police in Jodhpur on March 26.

The email read that Khan ''will end up like Sidhu Moose Wala''. The email said that gangster Goldie Brar now wants to talk to Khan face-to-face and take a decision, failing which Salman Khan will be killed.

This isn't the first time that Khan has been threatened. Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg have been threatening to murder Khan for the past two years. The fatal warnings have intensified ever since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wale was brutally murdered last year.

Bishnoi is currently in jail and during the investigation he revealed the plan to kill the Judwaa star. Bishnoi claimed that the actor was rather lucky to be released in the blackbuck case but he will not be spared this time.

The accused is a resident of Siyagon ki Dhani in Rohicha Kalan village in Luni police precincts in Jodhpur. He was on bail in a case under the Arms Act, according to police officials.

Khan, who will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is receiving Z-plus security while police have reportedly advised him to stay low-key for a few days.

