Search

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar expresses outrage over mismanagement in free flour scheme

Maheen Khawaja 05:31 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Ali Zafar expresses outrage over mismanagement in free flour scheme
Source: Instagram

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced that one million people in the federal capital would receive free wheat flour and subsidised petrol during Ramadan. This initiative is aimed at protecting the poor and middle-class segments of society from the adverse impacts of inflation.

The scheme is aimed at helping 100 million people during the holy month of Ramadan. But the district administration and food department's poor strategy resulted in various free flour distribution points being rendered inactive in the city. As a result, several flour distribution points could not resume the distribution process.

Now, Pakistani celebrities have taken to their Twitter handles to express their outrage.

Shafaat Ali, an actor and a popular meme creator, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the chaos, commotion, and fatalities that occurred during the distribution process.

In his tweet, Shafaat Ali asked why the underprivileged cannot receive a bag of free flour at their doorstep every month, similar to the way they receive their monthly electricity bill. He further questioned the need for conducting fairs and events to distribute basic necessities like flour to the needy.

Singer-actor Ali Zafar has shared his response to the irregularities observed in the distribution of free flour across the country.

The citizens called for the attention of higher authorities, such as the caretaker Chief Minister, Commissioner of Multan, and Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, to closely oversee and monitor the distribution process.

Free wheat flour and subsidised petrol for a million in Islamabad during Ramadan

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

India to make biopic on Pakistan's 'Begum Nawazish Ali'

09:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Tiktoker Ayesha Mano faces backlash over new video

09:33 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Ali Zafar and Abida Parveen's soundtracks for 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' take the internet by storm

10:01 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Mansha Pasha and Ahmed Ali Akbar reunite for new project 'Idiot'

04:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Former driver 'steals' over 7 million from house of Sonu Nigam's father

03:29 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

'Art has no boundaries,' Ali Xeeshan on designing wedding dress for Indian actress Swara Bhasker

01:54 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECP announces date for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

11:45 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th March 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.2 287.25
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.37 762.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.07 41.47
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.52 934.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 736.76 744.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 312
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: