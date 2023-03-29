Ali Zafar expresses outrage over mismanagement in free flour scheme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced that one million people in the federal capital would receive free wheat flour and subsidised petrol during Ramadan. This initiative is aimed at protecting the poor and middle-class segments of society from the adverse impacts of inflation.

The scheme is aimed at helping 100 million people during the holy month of Ramadan. But the district administration and food department's poor strategy resulted in various free flour distribution points being rendered inactive in the city. As a result, several flour distribution points could not resume the distribution process.

Now, Pakistani celebrities have taken to their Twitter handles to express their outrage.

Shafaat Ali, an actor and a popular meme creator, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the chaos, commotion, and fatalities that occurred during the distribution process.

In his tweet, Shafaat Ali asked why the underprivileged cannot receive a bag of free flour at their doorstep every month, similar to the way they receive their monthly electricity bill. He further questioned the need for conducting fairs and events to distribute basic necessities like flour to the needy.

جب بجلی کا بل غریب کے گھر ایڈریس پر ہر مہینے پہنچ جاتا ہے تو مفت آٹے کا تھیلا کیوں نہیں پہنچ سکتا۔ غریب کو ایک آٹے کا تھیلا دینے کے لئے میلہ لگانے کی ضرورت کیوں پڑتی ہے؟ — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) March 27, 2023

Singer-actor Ali Zafar has shared his response to the irregularities observed in the distribution of free flour across the country.

Point: One of the State's responsibilities is to uphold the dignity of every individual. https://t.co/38U61h7Kbe — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 28, 2023

The citizens called for the attention of higher authorities, such as the caretaker Chief Minister, Commissioner of Multan, and Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab, to closely oversee and monitor the distribution process.