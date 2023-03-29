Foreign doctors to visit Noor Jehan, the 'dying' elephant at Karachi Zoo

A team of veterinarians from a Vienna-based animal welfare organization, Four Paws, has scheduled a visit to Pakistan to medically examine and tend to the unwell elephant at a zoo in Karachi, according to Four Paws official statement said on Tuesday.
Animal rights activists say the elephant was "dying" due to the negligence of the zoo administration.
In November 2021, Four Paws experts said Noor Jehan had a severe tusk infection and required immediate surgery.
Videos of the elephant named Noor Jehan started surfacing on the internet, showing her swollen joints. The ailment had rendered the animal partially immobile. Social media users caused an uproar against the deliberate ignorance of the animal and demanded provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah visit the zoo and inquire about its wellbeing.
Minister LG @SyedNasirHShah visited #Karachi zoo to inspect about Elephant Noor Jehan's condition. According to him she is being taken care of, soon a team of doctors will visit from abroad to check her. He also mentioned that all animals are being provided with the adequate feed pic.twitter.com/AYO2uMKG8N— Sindh Information Department (@sindhinfodepart) March 27, 2023
Dr Amir Khalil, who works with Four Paws, said that Noor Jehan's condition was "serious" and he was to arrive with his team in Karachi.
“If the elephant is alive by then, we will start the examination and treatment,” Khalil told Arab News.
"[We] will assist in relocation of the elephant from the zoo at a later stage after improvement of the health conditions. But its condition is very serious," he added.
Ali Hasan Sajid, a spokesperson for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), stated that KMC’s doctors were tending to Noor Jehan.
“Animals fall sick like humans do and they are treated. Noor Jehan is also sick and she is being treated,” Sajid said.
The follow-up came after Kaavan, known as the "world’s loneliest elephant", was released from a zoo in the federal capital. Kaavan was transferred to Cambodia in late 2020.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.