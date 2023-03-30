Meet Sana — India's AI female news anchor

Following Chinese artificial intelligence-powered news anchors, the Indian media group ''India Today'' too progressed and presented its audience with an AI female anchor 'Sana.'
The development in mainstream media comes after AI-driven bots showed more efficiency and allowed lesser manpower to produce satisfactory results.
India Today Group’s Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie launched the bot AI during India Today Conclave 2023. Purie described Sana as a "bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless," robot who can "speak in multiple languages" and is "totally" under his control.
Aaj Tak AI’s Sana will be rolled out next week bringing daily news updates several times a day in multiple languages. In a new show, Sana will also discuss and explain a specific topic daily, and will also engage with the audience who can ask questions.
Although this may seem like a setback for many human anchors who have spent years in the media, Purie assured that Sana will not "take away the brilliance of real-life anchors" as they "will be mentoring her."
"Sana will have a human surrogate editor and hopefully company soon,” Purie suggested.
The Vice Chairperson's hopeful and positive approach toward the mingling of AI and humans comes from his understanding of the future as both "fascinating and frightening".
Talking about how media is constantly criticized Purie worried about the pressure from political parties, business houses, foreign governments, and larger-than-life professionals but he believes that "It is not new and claimed that India Today has never compromised on the story it tells.
“Our credibility is important to us,” remarked Purie.
The 20th edition of India Today Conclave kicked off on Friday and is being held at Taj Palace in New Delhi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
