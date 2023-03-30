Meet Sana — India's AI female news anchor

Following Chinese artificial intelligence-powered news anchors, the Indian media group ''India Today'' too progressed and presented its audience with an AI female anchor 'Sana.'

The development in mainstream media comes after AI-driven bots showed more efficiency and allowed lesser manpower to produce satisfactory results.

India Today Group’s Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie launched the bot AI during India Today Conclave 2023. Purie described Sana as a "bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless," robot who can "speak in multiple languages" and is "totally" under his control.

Aaj Tak AI’s Sana will be rolled out next week bringing daily news updates several times a day in multiple languages. In a new show, Sana will also discuss and explain a specific topic daily, and will also engage with the audience who can ask questions.

Although this may seem like a setback for many human anchors who have spent years in the media, Purie assured that Sana will not "take away the brilliance of real-life anchors" as they "will be mentoring her."

"Sana will have a human surrogate editor and hopefully company soon,” Purie suggested.

The Vice Chairperson's hopeful and positive approach toward the mingling of AI and humans comes from his understanding of the future as both "fascinating and frightening".

Talking about how media is constantly criticized Purie worried about the pressure from political parties, business houses, foreign governments, and larger-than-life professionals but he believes that "It is not new and claimed that India Today has never compromised on the story it tells.

“Our credibility is important to us,” remarked Purie.

The 20th edition of India Today Conclave kicked off on Friday and is being held at Taj Palace in New Delhi.