Search

TechnologyViralWorld

Meet Sana — India's AI female news anchor

Noor Fatima 10:20 AM | 30 Mar, 2023
Meet Sana — India's AI female news anchor
Source: Twitter

Following Chinese artificial intelligence-powered news anchors, the Indian media group ''India Today'' too progressed and presented its audience with an AI female anchor 'Sana.'

The development in mainstream media comes after AI-driven bots showed more efficiency and allowed lesser manpower to produce satisfactory results.

India Today Group’s Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie launched the bot AI during India Today Conclave 2023. Purie described Sana as a "bright, gorgeous, ageless, tireless," robot who can "speak in multiple languages" and is "totally" under his control. 

Aaj Tak AI’s Sana will be rolled out next week bringing daily news updates several times a day in multiple languages. In a new show, Sana will also discuss and explain a specific topic daily, and will also engage with the audience who can ask questions.  

Although this may seem like a setback for many human anchors who have spent years in the media, Purie assured that Sana will not "take away the brilliance of real-life anchors" as they "will be mentoring her."

"Sana will have a human surrogate editor and hopefully company soon,” Purie suggested. 

The Vice Chairperson's hopeful and positive approach toward the mingling of AI and humans comes from his understanding of the future as both "fascinating and frightening".

Talking about how media is constantly criticized Purie worried about the pressure from political parties, business houses, foreign governments, and larger-than-life professionals but he believes that "It is not new and claimed that India Today has never compromised on the story it tells.

“Our credibility is important to us,” remarked Purie.

The 20th edition of India Today Conclave kicked off on Friday and is being held at Taj Palace in New Delhi.

Meet AI-powered Chinese digital news anchor

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan’s military delegation attended SCO moot in India

12:34 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Meet AI-powered Chinese digital news anchor

02:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

India shuts down internet, cellular service in Punjab to arrest pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh

04:27 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

Trainee female pilot, instructor killed in India's plane crash

02:29 PM | 19 Mar, 2023

India's biggest airline grounds 50 planes; Here's why

10:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

India celebrates first ever Oscar win

01:42 PM | 13 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan likely to slash petrol, diesel prices by up to Rs20 per litre

10:44 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th March 2023

09:03 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: