Saudi Arbia opts to join Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as ties with China strengthens 

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia had decided to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as its bilateral ties with China continues to strengthen, a development that could angry the kingdom’s long ally, Washington.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz gave approval in this regard while chairing the Cabinet session at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.
The cabinet approved “a memorandum on granting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” according to SPA news.
The SCO is a key regional forum comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and India. It focuses primarily on the areas of trade, finance, commerce and socio-economic cooperation among the SCO member states.
A matter related to joining the SCO was discussed when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia last December.
Dialogue partner status is the first step within the organisation before granting the kingdom full membership in the mid-term, reports said.
Last year, Iran signed a Memorandum of Obligations to join the rapidly expanding SCO as its full and permanent member. The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had made the announcement on social media at that time, stating: “By signing the document for full membership of the SCO, now Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit and energy cooperation”.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.