Pakistan

Eight of a family die as pickup truck falls into gorge in Buner

Web Desk
11:58 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
Eight killed in Buner road accident
Source: Rescue 1122

At least eight people of a family were killed when a pickup truck fell into a gorge in the Buner District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The pickup truck was on its way from Buner’s Sawari area to Shangrai Kandao when it met with the fatal accident, said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Niaz Muhammad Khan. As a result, he said, five women, two children and a man were killed. He said that all these people were members of the same family and their bodies were sent to their hometown in Shangrai Kandaw.

Apparently, the accident took place due to a technical fault in the vehicle, the Rescue 1122 official.

