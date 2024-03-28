Pakistan Vs New Zealand T20 Series: PCB announces schedule for sale of tickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the schedule for the sale of tickets for the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 International cricket series.

According to the PCB, online pre-booking of tickets for the Pakistan vs New Zealand cricket series will begin at 5:00pm on Friday at pcb.tcs.com.pk. However, the sale of tickets through various outlets will be announced later.

The PCB announced on March 13 that the New Zealand men's cricket team will visit Pakistan in April for a five-match T20I series.

The Blackcaps will arrive in Pakistan on 14 April so that they have sufficient time for training and practice sessions ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which begins commences in June. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played between 18 to 27 April.