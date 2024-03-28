Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Sana Javed's marriage to Shoaib Malik: Ahsan Khan explains why people 'overreacted'

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 28 Mar, 2024
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik
Source: Instagram

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and TV actress Sana Javed's marriage has been one of the most talked about happenings in Pakistan in recent times. 

The primary reason for this "overreaction" to Shoaib Malik marriage to Sana Javed may be the fact that both Sana and Shoaib were already married and they had not publicly announced their divorces. Sana Javed was earlier married to singer Umair Jaswal and Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. 

However, Pakistani film and TV actor Ahsan Khan spoke about the reason for people's "overreaction" to Shoaib and Sana's marriage. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

11:45 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Sana Javed's marriage to Shoaib Malik: Ahsan Khan explains why people ...

09:43 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Hareem Shah joins political party in UK

09:11 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?

08:47 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth confirm engagement

08:19 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

YouTubers Shiraz and Muskan meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

08:08 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s first Miss Universe contestant shares MBS photo on ...

Lifestyle

10:04 AM | 26 Mar, 2024

Has UAE YouTuber Couple Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed divorced?

12:01 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Hania Aamir trolled for wearing revealing dress in post-Umrah visit ...

11:23 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Sahiba breaks down into tears after meeting her father for the 1st ...

09:17 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Jana Malik goes under knife in Canada

01:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2024

Saudi’s first Miss Universe Contestant Rumy alQahtani breaks ...

09:45 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Aima Baig shares pictures from her Umrah pilgrimage

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Eight of a family die as pickup truck falls into gorge in Buner

Gold & Silver

03:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Latest gold price in Pakistan after Rs1,500 per tola hike

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 March 2024

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in the open market on 28 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 281.4 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4 281.4
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: