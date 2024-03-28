Sana Javed's marriage to Shoaib Malik: Ahsan Khan explains why people 'overreacted'

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and TV actress Sana Javed's marriage has been one of the most talked about happenings in Pakistan in recent times.

The primary reason for this "overreaction" to Shoaib Malik marriage to Sana Javed may be the fact that both Sana and Shoaib were already married and they had not publicly announced their divorces. Sana Javed was earlier married to singer Umair Jaswal and Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

However, Pakistani film and TV actor Ahsan Khan spoke about the reason for people's "overreaction" to Shoaib and Sana's marriage.