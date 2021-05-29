First case of Indian coronavirus variant found in Pakistan

The first case of the so-called Indian coronavirus variant has been detected in Sindh, provincial minister for health Dr Azra Pechuho confirmed on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Dr Pechuho said the South African variant of coronavirus is also rapidly spreading in Karachi. "So far, seven cases of the South African variant and one case of the Indian COVID-19 variant have been detected in the province," Dr Pechuho said.

Serological research was carried out on 57 samples which revealed that out of the total, the South African and British variants comprised 71% and 20% cases in Karachi, respectively, the health minister said.

She said that most of the cases had been reported in children below the age of 2 years, adding that parents should get themselves inoculated as soon as possible so that they do not contract the virus from their children.

It may be recalled that the wife of one of the 12 Indian diplomats, who had recently visited Pakistan, had tested positive for coronavirus. All 12 Indian officials, along with their families, have been directed by the government to complete the quarantine period.

Back in April, Dr Pechuho had warned residents that they must take extra precaution in the wake of first the UK and the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants being detected in the province.