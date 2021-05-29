Pakistan, Russia agree on renaming gas pipeline project

Pakistan and Russia agreed on Friday to change the name of the North-South Gas Pipeline Project to "Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline" in a protocol agreement signed in Moscow.

The Pakistani mission in Moscow tweeted that Pakistan and Russia have signed a protocol on the amendments to the agreement on North-South Gas Pipeline Project.

The agreement was signed by Pakistani envoy Shafqat Ali Khan and Russia's Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov.

"The pipeline will run from Karachi to Kasur for transportation of gas. The Project is a flagship strategic venture between Pakistan and Russia and will strengthen bilateral cooperation," said the mission.

The Pakistan embassy says that Islamabad wants a "strategic partnership" with Moscow and "looks forward to enhanced bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest".

The North-South Gas Pipeline project received a new push after Russia gave it a new structure last year in November. The Russian Ministry of Energy has offered TMK and ETK with its state-owned company Federal State Unitary Enterprises (FSUE).

According to senior Pakistani officials, the project has seen “many upheavals but the Russian side remained committed to it knowing the fact that Pakistan got structures changed several times".