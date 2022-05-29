Ex-PM Imran Khan to address PTI workers’ convention in Charsadda today
Web Desk
03:29 PM | 29 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan is set to address the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers’ convention in Charsadda district today.

The former ruling party has not announced Khan’s visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city from its official Twitter handle however local party leaders confirmed that he will address workers at the residence of former lawmaker Fazal Muhammad Khan.

PTI chief will reportedly visit the residences of PTI workers who were wounded during the long march to the country’s federal capital.

The former prime minister earlier gave an ultimatum to the incumbent government to announce the date for a new election within six days or face another big rally of people. He announced the end of the Azadi March while addressing party workers at Jinnah Avenue.

More to follow...

