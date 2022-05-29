Over 1,500 candidates elected unopposed as polling underway for Balochistan local bodies elections

QUETTA – The voting process for local body elections in 32 out of 34 districts of Balohistan has begun at 8:00 am today (Sunday) and it will continue till 5:00pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a statement announced that as many as 1,584 candidates of have been elected unopposed in different urban and rural wards. It added that 121 candidates have been elected unopposed in urban while 1,463 in rural wards.

The election body said that the polling is now being held in 4,456 urban and rural wards where 16,195 male and female candidates have submitted their nomination papers for elections.

However, 108 urban and rural wards in Gwardar, Pasni and other districts will not be part of the today’s election as no candidate filed nominations papers in these constituencies.

A total of 5,624 polling stations have been set up in the districts, ECP said adding that 2,034 stations have been declared very sensitive and 1,974 sensitive. As many as 3,552,398 registered voters would use their right to vote in today’s polls.

A heavy contingent of security forces, including the Pakistan army, Frontier Corps (FC), police, Levies, Anti-Terrorist Force and Rapid Response Force, have been deployed in all 32 districts to ensure security in the province.