Over 1,500 candidates elected unopposed as polling underway for Balochistan local body elections
Share
QUETTA – The voting process for local body elections in 32 out of 34 districts of Balohistan has begun at 8:00 am today (Sunday) and it will continue till 5:00pm.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a statement announced that as many as 1,584 candidates of have been elected unopposed in different urban and rural wards. It added that 121 candidates have been elected unopposed in urban while 1,463 in rural wards.
The election body said that the polling is now being held in 4,456 urban and rural wards where 16,195 male and female candidates have submitted their nomination papers for elections.
However, 108 urban and rural wards in Gwardar, Pasni and other districts will not be part of the today’s election as no candidate filed nominations papers in these constituencies.
A total of 5,624 polling stations have been set up in the districts, ECP said adding that 2,034 stations have been declared very sensitive and 1,974 sensitive. As many as 3,552,398 registered voters would use their right to vote in today’s polls.
A heavy contingent of security forces, including the Pakistan army, Frontier Corps (FC), police, Levies, Anti-Terrorist Force and Rapid Response Force, have been deployed in all 32 districts to ensure security in the province.
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Pakistan likely to hike gas tariff after withdrawing petroleum ...11:59 AM | 29 May, 2022
- Pakistani delegation leaves for #India for talks on #water disputes11:16 AM | 29 May, 2022
-
- Over 1,500 candidates elected unopposed as polling underway for ...08:57 AM | 29 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:33 AM | 29 May, 2022
- Watch – Saba Qamar loses her cool at press conference09:36 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan gets clean chit in drugs case07:47 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Ghana Ali expresses her resentment towards Maryam Nawaz09:12 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022