PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Mansehra today

01:04 PM | 29 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Mansehra today
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Mansehra today (Sunday) where he will address a public gathering.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the premier will share the agenda of the coalition government for improving economic condition of the country.

 She further stated that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also address the gathering in the district of Kyber Paktunkhwa.

Earlier this month, the federal government approved a major hike of Rs30 per litre in petroleum price in a bid to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Following the surge in petroleum price, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that his government would launch a relief package of Rs28 billion per month "to protect the poor from the burden of petrol and diesel price hike".

Under the relief package, he said, 14 million poor families or 85 million people would get Rs2000 per family.

He said this was in addition to the monetary assistance being given to them under the Benazir Income Support Programme. "This relief package will be added in the next budget," the premier said.

Govt announces criteria for ‘Sasta Petrol’ ... 12:40 PM | 28 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Saturday said shared the criteria for availing the ‘Sasta ...

More From This Category
UN highlights TTP threat to Pakistan in latest ...
02:58 PM | 29 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif responds to leaked audio tape ...
02:34 PM | 29 May, 2022
Pakistan hopes for revival of $6 billion IMF ...
02:13 PM | 29 May, 2022
Israeli president confirms meeting with Pakistani ...
12:25 PM | 29 May, 2022
Pakistan likely to hike gas tariff after ...
11:59 AM | 29 May, 2022
Pakistani delegation leaves for India for talks ...
11:16 AM | 29 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad is engaged!
09:32 AM | 29 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr