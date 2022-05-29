PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Mansehra today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Mansehra today (Sunday) where he will address a public gathering.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the premier will share the agenda of the coalition government for improving economic condition of the country.
She further stated that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will also address the gathering in the district of Kyber Paktunkhwa.
Earlier this month, the federal government approved a major hike of Rs30 per litre in petroleum price in a bid to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Following the surge in petroleum price, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that his government would launch a relief package of Rs28 billion per month "to protect the poor from the burden of petrol and diesel price hike".
Under the relief package, he said, 14 million poor families or 85 million people would get Rs2000 per family.
He said this was in addition to the monetary assistance being given to them under the Benazir Income Support Programme. "This relief package will be added in the next budget," the premier said.
