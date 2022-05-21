Tafheen Sharif of Pakistani origin elected first Asian Muslim deputy mayor in UK

LONDON – Tafheen Sharif has become the first Asian Muslim British Pakistani woman to be elected Deputy Mayor of Tameside, England.

Sharif, who belongs to Azad Kashmir in Pakistan, says Kashmir is a humanitarian issue and needs a serious solution. “We all need to talk about it,” she said.

The newly elected deputy mayor believes the issue of Kashmir cannot be ignored and that "we all have a role to play in solving this problem and I will be talking about the Kashmir issue at every forum".

Tafheen is associated with the Labour party and has served as councillor of the Mossley ward in the past.

Sharif, once named Young Councillor of the Year, has also served as a Deputy Police Commissioner.