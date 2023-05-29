Gwadar International Airport launches night landing operations

QUETTA - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has initiated night landing operations at Gwadar International Airport, marking a significant development for aviation in the region.
In an official directive issued to airlines and aviation companies, the CAA also announced a ban on overnight parking at the Gwadar airport, with exceptions granted solely to military aircraft and those owned by the Balochistan government.
As an important component of the CPEC initiative, Gwadar International Airport symbolizes the long-term vision of strengthening regional connectivity, promoting bilateral trade, and fostering socio-economic development between Beijing and Islamabad under the banner of the multi-billion Dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Located approximately 26 kilometers east of Gwadar city, the New Gwadar International Airport is Balochistan's largest airport and serves as a vital gateway, welcoming both domestic and international flights to the bustling port city; the cost of the airport is over $200 million.
Funding for the airport project was secured through a generous grant from the Chinese government as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. The groundbreaking ceremony, presided over by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, took place on March 29, 2019, highlighting the project's significance.
The New Gwadar International Airport is designed to accommodate a diverse range of aircraft, including ATR 72, Airbus (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747), for both domestic and international routes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
