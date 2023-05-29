Gwadar International Airport launches night landing operations

QUETTA - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has initiated night landing operations at Gwadar International Airport, marking a significant development for aviation in the region.

In an official directive issued to airlines and aviation companies, the CAA also announced a ban on overnight parking at the Gwadar airport, with exceptions granted solely to military aircraft and those owned by the Balochistan government.

As an important component of the CPEC initiative, Gwadar International Airport symbolizes the long-term vision of strengthening regional connectivity, promoting bilateral trade, and fostering socio-economic development between Beijing and Islamabad under the banner of the multi-billion Dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Located approximately 26 kilometers east of Gwadar city, the New Gwadar International Airport is Balochistan's largest airport and serves as a vital gateway, welcoming both domestic and international flights to the bustling port city; the cost of the airport is over $200 million.

Funding for the airport project was secured through a generous grant from the Chinese government as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative. The groundbreaking ceremony, presided over by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, took place on March 29, 2019, highlighting the project's significance.

The New Gwadar International Airport is designed to accommodate a diverse range of aircraft, including ATR 72, Airbus (A-300), Boeing (B-737), and Boeing (B-747), for both domestic and international routes.