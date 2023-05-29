Tobacco causes negative contribution to national economy

LAHORE - Increased tobacco taxation is a win-win situation for the government and the people of Pakistan provided that the government remains steadfast in its decision of increasing tobacco taxation.
This argument was raised during an event organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) with the Federal Board of Revenue FBR and Elected Representatives. The event explored the economics of tobacco, the health cost burden and tactics of the tobacco industry in the presence of key journalists to gather support for the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) track and trace system.
Malik Imran, Country Head, Campaign for tobacco-free kids (CTFK), mentioned that the tobacco industry caused a 615 billion rupee economic burden to our country therefore it must be taxed heavily and regularly. He mentioned that due to the government’s decision of increasing Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes in February 2023, an additional 11.3 billion FED revenue and 4.4 billion VAT revenue was obtained in the fiscal year 2022-23.
This additional revenue makes up 0.201% of our GDP which is a significant boost for a struggling economy like Pakistan. Imran stated, that the Illicit trade is an excuse used by the tobacco industry to avoid taxes. In reality, the tobacco industry practices underreporting where they hide their actual production figures to avoid taxes. Cigarette manufacturers also shift the tax burden to consumers to increase their own profitability.
Mr Rizwan Sarfraz, Additional Project Director, Track and Trace System, FBR, mentioned that the track and trace system (TTS) implemented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Pakistan has achieved several goals. These include technology-based monitoring, increased transparency, improvement in tax compliance, and a reduction in the prevalence of counterfeit goods in the country. He mentioned that since the production of cigarette sticks decreased by 6.5% from July-December 2021 to July-December 2022 and during the same time FBR's tax collection improved by 11.75. This is a major achievement of the Track and Trace System.
Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Member National Assembly, said all stakeholders must work tirelessly to ensure that the health of Pakistanis doesn't suffer at any cost. He mentioned that FBR's track and trace system must be implemented in all companies so that important tax revenue is not lost. He also urged the parliamentarians to work for a consistent and adequate increase in tobacco taxation.
Dr Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical Head, Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of Health, said that the annual 337,500 deaths from tobacco and 615 billion economic burdens require sustainable measures. Pakistan should increase tobacco taxes at regular intervals to reduce consumption and generate revenue.
Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC said that to protect the children from the harms of tobacco all stakeholders must cast their differences aside and unite to protect our children and youth from an industry which is causing billions of losses to the national exchequer. Increasing tobacco taxes is such a step which should be regularly implemented.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.20
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,800
|PKR 2,490
