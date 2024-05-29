Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday, a day after witnessing decline.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices moved up by Rs2,400 to reach Rs242,700.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,058 to settle at Rs208,076 in local market.
The precious metal also saw upward trend in international market as per ounce price increased by $13 to reach $2,352.
Meanwhile, silvers prices also witnessed gains in Pakistan as per tola price increased by Rs100 to reach Rs2,900 while the price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,486.28 after an hike of Rs85.74.
A day earlier, gold prices slightly plunged in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola gold price dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs240,300.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs429 to reach Rs206,018 in local market.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.