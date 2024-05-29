Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Search

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024
KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday, a day after witnessing decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices moved up by Rs2,400 to reach Rs242,700. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,058 to settle at Rs208,076 in local market. 

The precious metal also saw upward trend in international market as per ounce price increased by $13 to reach $2,352. 

Meanwhile, silvers prices also witnessed gains in Pakistan as per tola price increased by Rs100 to reach Rs2,900 while the price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,486.28 after an hike of Rs85.74.

A day earlier, gold prices slightly plunged in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola gold price dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs240,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs429 to reach Rs206,018 in local market.

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

