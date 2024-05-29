Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday, a day after witnessing decline.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices moved up by Rs2,400 to reach Rs242,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs2,058 to settle at Rs208,076 in local market.

The precious metal also saw upward trend in international market as per ounce price increased by $13 to reach $2,352.

Meanwhile, silvers prices also witnessed gains in Pakistan as per tola price increased by Rs100 to reach Rs2,900 while the price of 10-gram closed at Rs2,486.28 after an hike of Rs85.74.

A day earlier, gold prices slightly plunged in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola gold price dropped by Rs500 to settle at Rs240,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs429 to reach Rs206,018 in local market.