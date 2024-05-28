Search

Pakistan

Pakistan honours Islamic Development Bank chief for his services

Web Desk
11:58 PM | 28 May, 2024
Pakistan honours Islamic Development Bank chief for his services
Source: @isdb_group

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, awarded the ‘Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam’ medal to Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, the head of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), in Jeddah on Tuesday, according to the Pakistani consulate.

The Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam medal is one of Pakistan’s highest awards given to foreign nationals for their outstanding services to the country.

Representatives from Pakistan’s missions in Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) attended the award ceremony.

“The President of Pakistan awarded this medal to Dr. Al-Jasser for his key role and leadership in the IsDB Group's support for Pakistan’s economic and development plans and for backing Pakistan at important global forums,” the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah stated.

The IsDB is an international financial institution that promotes socio-economic development in Muslim member countries. Pakistan is one of its 56 members and has benefited from various IsDB projects.

In March, Pakistan and the IsDB signed a $200 million financing agreement for the Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project, which aims to build 700,000 houses for about 4.2 million people in rural areas and to create 75,000 water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities for over 1.3 million individuals.

In December 2023, during the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, the IsDB announced a $100 million loan to help Pakistan eradicate polio.

Following the devastating floods of 2022, which killed 1,700 people and caused $30 billion in damage, the IsDB pledged $4.2 billion to Pakistan over the next three years.

11:58 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan honours Islamic Development Bank chief for his services

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

