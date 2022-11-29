Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on fire
Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram.
Spreading like wildfire online, Ayesha's sensual dance performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja set the internet on fire and made her famous in Pakistan overnight.
The TikTok girl is undoubtedly capturing the attention of Pakistani social media users who are riveted to their screens. Her original video has so far amassed over 1 million likes on the photo-sharing platform. Similar is the case with her recent cute pictures that are winning hearts online.
For the unversed, the young girl's video features her dancing to a remix of Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja.
