Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on fire
Web Desk
04:51 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on fire
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistan’s internet sensation Ayesha, whose dance performance shot her to fame overnight, recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

Spreading like wildfire online, Ayesha's sensual dance performance on Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen song Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja set the internet on fire and made her famous in Pakistan overnight.

The TikTok girl is undoubtedly capturing the attention of Pakistani social media users who are riveted to their screens. Her original video has so far amassed over 1 million likes on the photo-sharing platform. Similar is the case with her recent cute pictures that are winning hearts online.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

For the unversed, the young girl's video features her dancing to a remix of Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja.

Netizens recreate viral girl Ayesha's dance video 11:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

If there's anything that social media users love to do the most, it is nothing but creating memes. While the internet ...

More From This Category
Mishi Khan takes a dig at Iffat Omar's political ...
05:20 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Mariyam Nafees reveals the reason why she ...
04:28 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Farhan Saeed to take legal action against anyone ...
04:00 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Bushra Ansari's mother passes away
11:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Sania Mirza's new solo pictures tease fans amid ...
12:17 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Netizens recreate viral girl Ayesha's dance video
11:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Viral dance girl’s new pictures set internet on fire
04:51 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr