01:12 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
PM Imran chairs NSC meeting amid violent protests
ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has started with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in wake of the situation arising out of the violent protest by banned outfit resulted in casualties and disruption of routine life.

Report of state broadcaster said the top civil and military leadership will review the law and order situation in the country, with a specific focus on the recent protests.

The meeting is being attended by the chief of all forces, along with federal ministers. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Fawad Chauhdry are also present.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter where he shared a tweet in light of today’s meet up.

“In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting”, the tweet reads.

The violent protests by proscribed group members entered the eighth day today while law enforcement personnel have cordoned off major highways to counter the charged activists.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been made in twin cities. Metro service has been suspended while the metropolis suffered major traffic jams.

Top members of the federal Cabinet Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak attended the meeting along with naval chief and

Earlier, Ministers said that the TLP would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and would be treated as a ‘militant’ group and not a religious party.

