02:10 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Windies set 143-run target for Bangladesh
DUBAI – West Indies have set a target of 143 runs for Bangladesh in the 23rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mahmud Ullah has won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions.

The do or die fixture will start in Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 3:00 PM PST. Both sides were thrown haywire by back-to-back losses, as West Indies lost to England and Bangladesh were defeated by the Morgan-led squad from 8 wickets.

The result of today’s crucial game will decide the future of both squads in Group 1 as the losing team will have no more chances to qualify for the semifinals.

Disgruntled West Indies are the favorite to win the 23rd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 as they had played 31 T20 World Cup matches and won 17 while Bangladesh has a better position than West Indies in ICC T20 World Rankings.

Squads:

West Indies Playing XI: Lendl Simmons/ Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk)/ Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/ Saumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain/ Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

