Asad Umar clears the air after video of PTI leaders' verbal fight goes viral

LAHORE – Former finance minister Asad Umar has responded to a clip showing PTI leaders engaging in a heated argument on the container as the former ruling party is marching on the capital for early elections.

While the container of motorized caravan carrying ousted prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leaders moved slowly towards the capital, a rare event was captured from the container.

In the clip, PTI leader Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar could be seen having a heated debate while party chairman Imran Khan standing with them. Umar can also be seen shouting at other party leaders in the heat of the moment.

tag yourself. I’m IK when there’s a fight around me 😂pic.twitter.com/nrgu2eI3ln — its me. hi. im the problem. its me. (@Scrivenshaft_) October 29, 2022

The viral clip also triggered different speculations as there was no audio of it and several activists, journalist, PML-N leaders, and Khan’s critics came up with different theories.

Amid the speculations, Asad Umar clarified that the heated argument stemmed to the malfunction of the generator, saying the second generator was also stuck amid their ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march.

The PTI Secretary General also cheered seeing the enthusiasm and passion of Lahorees in the country’s cultural capital.