NZvSL: New Zealand opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup clash
SYDNEY – New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in Match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Kiwis and Lankan Lions are all set to take on each other after claiming wins in previous encounters. The squad of island nation started World Cup campaign with a comfortable win against Ireland and then lost the plot against Australia in their last game.
Williamson led New Zealand started the cricket carnival with a huge win against host Australia. They are currently at the top of the points table with three points in two game, Sri Lanka are in the third positon in the points table.
Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
