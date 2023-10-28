  

Gaza death toll surpasses 8,000 as Israel continues bombing Palestinians

Web Desk
10:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2023
GAZA STRIP – After bombing Gaza for weeks and forcibly evicting the Palestinian civilians from their homes, Israel has cut of all types of communications in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

The health ministry in Gaza said early Sunday that more than 8,000 had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territories on October 7. More than 3,600 children have been martyred in the Israeli war so far. 

UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned of “the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza,” saying “thousands more civilians” could die.

Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages.

On Saturday, Israel said its war on Hamas had “entered a new phase” with its massive bombardment of Gaza. Hamas demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages it seized three weeks ago.

