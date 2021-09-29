LIVE – Northern to bowl first against Southern Punjab in 10th match of National T20 Cup
RAWALPINDI – Northen won the toss and decided to bowl first against Southern Punjab in the tenth match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Wednesday).
The match will start at 7:30 pm.
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
Squads
Southern Punjab
Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan
LIVE Streamnig;
Shahnawaz Dahani stars as Sind crush Balochistan ... 06:33 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pacer Shahnawaz Dhani’s four-wicket haul helped Sindh defeat Balochistan by 77 runs in the ...
