LIVE – Southern Punjab set Northern target of 176 runs in 10th match of National T20 Cup

06:48 PM | 29 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Southern Punjab have set a target of 176 runs for Northern in the tenth match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Wednesday).

Sohaib Maqsood's impressive batting helped the team set a tough target for the rival team as he made 75 runs off 47 balls. 

Earlier, Northern won the toss and decided to field first. 

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Squads

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan

