Mahira Khan treats fans with stunning pictures from Hum Awards

Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Mahira Khan treats fans with stunning pictures from Hum Awards
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)
Share

The queen of Lollywood Mahira Khan recently shared her aesthetically pleasing pictures from the Hum Awards 2022 that made the netizens go gaga over the Humsafar actress' extraordinary beauty.

The drool-worthy photos feature Khan sitting on a bench with a picturesque view while posing for the camera.

The stunning black ensemble designed by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari accentuated the Sadqay Tumhare star's charisma and turned her into a black beauty.

The masterfully curated Ansari-designed couture dress had a lot of lavish sequin work and was partially sheer. 

The Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star was all glimmer as she donned the elaboratively embroidered and sequinned dress. Khan complemented the look with minimal accessories and tucked her hair back into a loose bun with a centre part.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

The Superstar actress was among the best-dressed divas who were in attendance at the star-studded Hum TV Awards Show in Canada.

On the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt, while her film Neelofar is in the pipeline. Khan appeared on the small screen in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and Main Manto.

Hrithik Roshan drops lovely comment for Mahira ... 09:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

With the latest poster of the highly anticipated film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' released, Lollywood actress Mahira ...

More From This Category
Tuba Anwar and Mathira's virtual spat gets serious
07:43 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
18-months-old Pakistani toddler bags 22 records
11:46 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on ...
07:10 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Nimra Khan boggles netizens with latest video
11:01 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Will Hareem Shah be arrested on arrival in ...
06:40 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Angelina Jolie pens heartfelt note after visiting ...
10:35 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan treats fans with stunning pictures from Hum Awards
11:59 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr