DSP among 15 killed, dozens injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA - A powerful blast near a mosque in Mastung on Friday killed at least 15 people, inlcuding a DSP and wounded over two dozen.

Initial reports suggest that the blast rocked the vicinity near the revered Medina Masjid where a Eid Miladun Nabi procession was scheduled to take place.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Munim stated that the explosion, which appears to be of significant magnitude, occurred in close proximity to Madina Mosque. He noted that a procession was scheduled to take place in the area later.

The district administration has confirmed that among the casualties is Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori from Mastung. Additionally, the administration revealed that some of the injured victims are in critical condition.

Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lehri reported that the injured individuals are currently being transferred to medical facilities, and a state of emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in the same district.

More to follow...