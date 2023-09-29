DSP among 42 killed, dozens injured in Mastung blast

QUETTA - A powerful blast near a mosque in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday killed at least 42 people, inlcuding a DSP and wounded over two dozen.

Initial reports suggest that the blast rocked the vicinity near the revered Medina Masjid where a Eid Miladun Nabi procession was scheduled to take place.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Munim stated that the explosion, which appears to be of significant magnitude, occurred in close proximity to Madina Mosque. He noted that a procession was scheduled to take place in the area later.

The district administration has confirmed that among the casualties is Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori from Mastung. Additionally, the administration revealed that some of the injured victims are in critical condition.

Station House Officer (SHO) Javed Lehri reported that the injured individuals are currently being transferred to medical facilities, and a state of emergency has been declared in the hospitals.

Jan Achakzai, the Interim Information Minister of Balochistan, confirmed that rescue teams have been mobilized to respond to the incident in Mastung. He also mentioned that critically injured individuals are being transferred to Quetta and emphasized that an emergency has been declared in all hospitals.

Achakzai expressed his concern, stating, "The enemy aims to undermine religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign support. This explosion is truly tragic."

He further conveyed that caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki has instructed authorities to apprehend those responsible for the explosion.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti condemned the blast and expressed his sorrow for the loss of lives.

ریسکیو آپریشن اور امدادی کارروائیوں میں تمام وسائل کو بروئے کار لایا جائے گا،زخمیوں کے علاج معالجے میں کوئی کسر اٹھا نہ رکھی جائے گی، دہشت گرد عناصر کسی رعایت کے مستحق نہیں، دہشت گردوں سے نمٹنے کے لیے زیرو ٹالرنس پالیسی پر عمل پیرا ہیں: سرفراز بگٹی احمد بگٹی — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) September 29, 2023

Earlier this month, at least 11 people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in the same district.