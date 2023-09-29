Search

India makes last minute change in World Cup squad

29 Sep, 2023
India makes last minute change in World Cup squad
Source: BCCI/Twitter

India's 15-man team for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has had to undergo a last-minute adjustment.

Axar Patel had a left quadriceps strain during India's Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh, and he was unable to make a full recovery in time for the World Cup. As a result, the spin-bowling all-rounder missed the Asia Cup final game.

He has been replaced by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had a brilliant comeback to ODI cricket in the recently finished series against Australia, picking up four wickets in two games.

Axar was also named conditionally to the team for the last ODI contingent on his health, however he was unable to play when India lost that match in Rajkot by a score of 66 runs.

India World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

