OpenAI's ChatGPT now has access to unrestricted internet data

A big achievement for ChatGPT, OpenAI's generative AI technology, has been revealed. The technology has significantly advanced from its prior reliance on a static database that was only valid through August 2021 to being able to access and download real-time information directly from the internet.
OpenAI reported in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that "ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources, this development means that ChatGPT is no longer constrained by data limitations predating September 2021."
Additionally, OpenAI has made clear that this new function will provide websites more control over how ChatGPT interacts with their material.
In June, OpenAI first released this upgrade only to paying subscribers. Users discovered ways to get around paywalls on internet material, thus the implementation was briefly stopped.
This function, called "Browse with Bing," is currently only available to users of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscriptions. But OpenAI promises that all users will soon be able to access it.
It's important to note that Microsoft, a partner of OpenAI, has already included Bing Chat with GPT-4, the language model that powers ChatGPT. Similar to this, Google provides Bard, a conversational AI that works with its search engine. In order to increase its legitimacy and utility while moving away from relying entirely on the publisher's tightly controlled database, ChatGPT will not only provide responses but also direct sources.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.