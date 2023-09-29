OpenAI's ChatGPT now has access to unrestricted internet data

A big achievement for ChatGPT, OpenAI's generative AI technology, has been revealed. The technology has significantly advanced from its prior reliance on a static database that was only valid through August 2021 to being able to access and download real-time information directly from the internet.

OpenAI reported in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that "ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources, this development means that ChatGPT is no longer constrained by data limitations predating September 2021."

Additionally, OpenAI has made clear that this new function will provide websites more control over how ChatGPT interacts with their material.

In June, OpenAI first released this upgrade only to paying subscribers. Users discovered ways to get around paywalls on internet material, thus the implementation was briefly stopped.

This function, called "Browse with Bing," is currently only available to users of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise subscriptions. But OpenAI promises that all users will soon be able to access it.

It's important to note that Microsoft, a partner of OpenAI, has already included Bing Chat with GPT-4, the language model that powers ChatGPT. Similar to this, Google provides Bard, a conversational AI that works with its search engine. In order to increase its legitimacy and utility while moving away from relying entirely on the publisher's tightly controlled database, ChatGPT will not only provide responses but also direct sources.