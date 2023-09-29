Pakistan (PAK) have won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand (NZ) in the third warm-up match of ODI World Cup 2023 at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium today.

Babar Azam and company enjoyed their first practice session on Thursday after receiving a warm welcome upon their arrival in India.

The Men in Green finished at the bottom in the Asia Cup 2023, and they will undoubtedly strive for victory when they take on Kane Williamson's Kiwis.

All of the important members of the Pakistan Cricket Team, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, and Fakhar Zaman, participated in the morning's training session.

The first warm-up game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 1:30p.m. PST.