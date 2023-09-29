Who knew acclaimed Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, was such an ace dancer?
Qamar, who is credited as one of the finest actors to grace the entertainment fraternity with commercial and critical cult classics, has proven to be an all-rounder possessing a number of talents that often leave the internet in awe.
From her impeccable acting skills in Mrs. and Mr. Shamim and Kamli to her grooving effortlessly in BTS videos, Qamar has become the epitome of talent and beauty.
With millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, the Fraud actress shares candid moments from her private and professional life.
Most recently, the gorgeous diva shared a six-second snippet on her Instagram Story section where she was seen in a dance practice.
The boomerang Qamar shared had Nazia Hassan's ever-green Disco Deewane playing in the background.
The Ghabrana Nahi Hai actress kept it casual with an oversized white button-up shirt, a crop top, and baggy trousers for the rehearsal.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-29/watch-saba-qamar-shows-off-dance-moves-in-latest-video-1695929997-7369.mp4
API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-29/watch-saba-qamar-shows-off-dance-moves-in-latest-video-1695929997-7369.mp4
While the Sar-e-Rah star did not specify which event she was practicing for, it is safe to assume that she will be performing at the upcoming LUX Style Awards 2023 to be held in Karachi with a constellation of stars from the showbiz fraternity in attendance.
Qamar's blockbuster Kamli has also bagged nominations in the coveted award show.
On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Serial Killer.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Sep-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-sept-28-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 177,700. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Karachi
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Quetta
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Attock
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Multan
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,600
|PKR 2,495
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.