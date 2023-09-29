WATCH — Saba Qamar shows off dance moves in latest video

Who knew acclaimed Pakistani actress, Saba Qamar, was such an ace dancer?

Qamar, who is credited as one of the finest actors to grace the entertainment fraternity with commercial and critical cult classics, has proven to be an all-rounder possessing a number of talents that often leave the internet in awe.

From her impeccable acting skills in Mrs. and Mr. Shamim and Kamli to her grooving effortlessly in BTS videos, Qamar has become the epitome of talent and beauty.

With millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, the Fraud actress shares candid moments from her private and professional life.

Most recently, the gorgeous diva shared a six-second snippet on her Instagram Story section where she was seen in a dance practice.

The boomerang Qamar shared had Nazia Hassan's ever-green Disco Deewane playing in the background.

The Ghabrana Nahi Hai actress kept it casual with an oversized white button-up shirt, a crop top, and baggy trousers for the rehearsal.

While the Sar-e-Rah star did not specify which event she was practicing for, it is safe to assume that she will be performing at the upcoming LUX Style Awards 2023 to be held in Karachi with a constellation of stars from the showbiz fraternity in attendance.

Qamar's blockbuster Kamli has also bagged nominations in the coveted award show.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Serial Killer.