No truth in ending lockdown reports on Thursday: Sindh govt

KARACHI - Sindh govt has rejected the reports that the provincial government is ending the lockdown tomorrow (Thursday) as coronavirus cases continue to increase across the province.

"No decision has been taken to end the lockdown although, a meeting was held in this regard," Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday.

The minister said the government wanted to grant relaxation to business activities on the SOPs. "The govt will inform the people when a decision has been finalised," Shah added.

He said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had imposed the restrictions keeping in mind the best interests of the people.

The Sindh government, last week, had issued Ramadan guidelines for businesses operating in the province, making some allowances to help them resume partial activities.

As per the agreement, traders were allowed to open shops from Monday to Thursday from 9-3pm, but for e-commerce and home delivery services only.

It was also decided that grocery shops will continue to follow the lockdown timings, i.e. 8am-5pm. However, dairy milk shops were given permission to operate from 8am-8pm.

“There will be complete lockdown after 5pm,” CM Murad Ali Shah had said, adding “home delivery of cooked food is allowed from 5-10pm.”

Furthermore, the sale of "samosa, pakora, jalebi, fruit-chat, and such traditional iftar items" which attract large crowds cannot be sold in markets. However, these items may be delivered through home delivery services, for which SOPs have already been issued.