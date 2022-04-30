Pakistan Army chief assures Bill Gates cooperation in drive against polio

10:44 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
Source: Twitter
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts being made by Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates to eradicate polio in Pakistan, and assured him continue cooperation. 

In a telephonic conversation, COAS and Gates discussed matters related to Pakistan's commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19.

The renowned philanthropist also appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.

Bill Gates also appreciated Pakistan's success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. 

The Army Chief attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimization of resources.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was a national cause and credit goes to all involved in the process.

The COAS appreciated his efforts towards this noble cause and assured him continued cooperation.

