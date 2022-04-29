PM Shehbaz reaches Jeddah to meet Saudi Crown Prince
Web Desk
11:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz reaches Jeddah to meet Saudi Crown Prince
Source: PMO
Share

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached Jeddah from Madina on the second day of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, according to his office.

Governor Makkah Khalid bin Faisal al-Saud and Saudi National Security Advisor Dr Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban received him at the airport.

Earlier during his stay in Madina, the premier twice visited the grave of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him], offered prayers at Riaz-ul-Jannah and Jumma at Prophet's Mosque and prayed for Pakistan's security, development and social prosperity.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz and other Saudi officials and discuss matters pertaining to increasing economic and trade cooperation, enhancing investment and looking for employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia for Pakistani workforce.

On the occasion, both the brotherly countries will exchange views on matters of mutual interest, especially on various regional and international issues.

More From This Category
Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who ...
11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Two-year-old paralysed as Pakistan reports second ...
10:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Top Indian court orders release of 'Pakistani ...
10:12 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
LHC tells NA speaker to administer oath to Punjab ...
09:26 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
Former PM Imran visits Chinese embassy, condoles ...
09:01 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
ECP acquits Gilani, orders action against his son ...
08:36 PM | 29 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PTV all set to make a smashing comeback with star-studded mega project
07:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr