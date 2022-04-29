PM Shehbaz reaches Jeddah to meet Saudi Crown Prince

RIYADH – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reached Jeddah from Madina on the second day of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, according to his office.

Governor Makkah Khalid bin Faisal al-Saud and Saudi National Security Advisor Dr Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban received him at the airport.

Earlier during his stay in Madina, the premier twice visited the grave of the Holy Prophet [Peace Be Upon Him], offered prayers at Riaz-ul-Jannah and Jumma at Prophet's Mosque and prayed for Pakistan's security, development and social prosperity.

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا تین روزہ دورۂ سعودی عرب (28-30 اپریل 2022)

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف مدینہ منورہ سے جدہ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔ گورنر مکہ خالد بن فیصل آل سعود اور سعودی عرب کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر ڈاکٹر مسعدبن محمد العیبان نے ہوائی اڈے پر وزیر اعظم کا استقبال کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/3pNeVTi49u — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 29, 2022

During the visit, he will hold meetings with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz and other Saudi officials and discuss matters pertaining to increasing economic and trade cooperation, enhancing investment and looking for employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia for Pakistani workforce.

On the occasion, both the brotherly countries will exchange views on matters of mutual interest, especially on various regional and international issues.